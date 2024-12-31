Open Menu

PDMA DG Visits Warehouse Site

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PDMA DG visits warehouse site

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Director General of Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, visited the proposed site for the PDMA warehouse on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Fahad Mehmood and Assistant Commissioner Sargodha tehsil Amna Ehsan Tarrar, who briefed him on the project.

The facility will be constructed on an 8-kanal plot adjacent to the Khidmat Markaz. It will serve as a storage hub for emergency supplies to be utilized during disasters. The DG emphasized the warehouse's critical role, stating, "The warehouse is the backbone of PDMA. We will ensure the security of the supplies and a systematic record-keeping process. These resources are a trust of the nation."

He highlighted that the warehouse would house ample supplies for emergencies such as rainfall, snowfall, floods, and other natural disasters.

Related Topics

Punjab Sargodha SITE Hub

Recent Stories

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

50 minutes ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

52 minutes ago
 realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

53 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

1 hour ago
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

1 hour ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

2 hours ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

2 hours ago
 ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan