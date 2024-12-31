PDMA DG Visits Warehouse Site
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Director General of Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, visited the proposed site for the PDMA warehouse on Tuesday.
He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Fahad Mehmood and Assistant Commissioner Sargodha tehsil Amna Ehsan Tarrar, who briefed him on the project.
The facility will be constructed on an 8-kanal plot adjacent to the Khidmat Markaz. It will serve as a storage hub for emergency supplies to be utilized during disasters. The DG emphasized the warehouse's critical role, stating, "The warehouse is the backbone of PDMA. We will ensure the security of the supplies and a systematic record-keeping process. These resources are a trust of the nation."
He highlighted that the warehouse would house ample supplies for emergencies such as rainfall, snowfall, floods, and other natural disasters.
