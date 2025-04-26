PDMA DG warns of sudden temperature rise, calls for forestation efforts to mitigate climate impacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Director General (DG) PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali Khatia Saturday stressed the need for massive forestation efforts to combat the severe impacts of climate change and urged citizens to take immediate precautions as temperatures are expected to rise suddenly by 5 to 7 degrees till May 1.

While in exclusive conversation with a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast hot and dry weather across most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, with southern regions expected to experience very hot conditions.

He stated that on the directions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the PDMA has issued an advisory and alert for the Cholistan community, ensuring availability of water resources and funds.

He elaborated that a comprehensive coordination effort is underway, involving multiple departments to effectively tackle the impending heatwave and its potential consequences, ensuring a unified and robust response to the situation.

He added that Met office has also issued a heatwave alert forecasting soaring temperatures across the country from April 26 to 30 due to a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

Authorities had advised relevant departments and the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.He urged citizens to stay updated with weather alerts and advisories, particularly before traveling.