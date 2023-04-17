PDMA directs farmers to immediately harvest wheat crops before new rain spell

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued an advisory for farmers in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Haripur to harvest standing wheat crops during the current week as a spell of heavy rainfall is likely to enter the region from Monday which can damage the crop

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued an advisory for farmers in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Haripur to harvest standing wheat crops during the current week as a spell of heavy rainfall is likely to enter the region from Monday which can damage the crop.

According to the PDMA notification, the spell of heavy rainfall can trigger flash floods, collapse mud houses, damage roads and standing crops including wheat and fruit orchards.

PDMA also directed farmers to immediately harvest their standing wheat crop which is ready in district Haripur otherwise heavy rain can damage it.

Tourists were also advised not to visit the upper parts of the Hazara division keeping in view of land sliding which can block roads.