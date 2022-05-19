UrduPoint.com

PDMA Directs KP Dist Admins To Take Steps To Minimize Losses Due To Windstorms From May 19- 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Thursday directed all the district administrations to take precautionary measures in order to minimize human losses or damages to the property in the wake of windstorms from May 19 to 24 across Khyber Pakhunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Thursday directed all the district administrations to take precautionary measures in order to minimize human losses or damages to the property in the wake of windstorms from May 19 to 24 across Khyber Pakhunkhwa.

The PDMA, in an advisory, said the duststorm with thunder and rain was expected in Malakand, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Mohmand and Bajaur districts during the period.

The surface wind speed was likely to reach up to 35 to 45 km per hour with gusting up to 70 to 80 km per hour over most parts of the region, it added. The windstorms could possibly cause damage to vulnerable structures and standing crops, the PDMA said.

