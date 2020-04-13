UrduPoint.com
PDMA Dispatches 1500 Safety Kits, 6000 Face Masks, Gloves To Khyber, Swat

PDMA dispatches 1500 safety kits, 6000 face masks, gloves to Khyber, Swat

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dispatched necessary safety items for quarantine centers of District Khyber and Saidu teaching hospital Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dispatched necessary safety items for quarantine centers of District Khyber and Saidu teaching hospital Swat.

These items include fifteen hundred personal safety kits, one-thousand safety suits, more than six-thousand face masks, six-thousand gloves, one-hundred and fifty liters of chlorine, two-hundred health kits, two spray machines and a 50-KV generator, said a press release here Monday.

