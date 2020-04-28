PDMA dispatches another batch of safety equipments to health dept

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dispatched another batch of safety equipments to the health departmen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dispatched another batch of safety equipments to the health department.

The equipment includes 2000 N-95 masks and 50,000 face masks, 21,000 safety suits, 5000 surgical caps, 4000 gloves and 2000 face shields.

The PDMA is dispatching safety goggles,sanitizers and shoes covers to the hospitals on daily basis.

The emergency operation center of PDMA is actively working round the clock and people can contact through toll-free number 08000-1700.