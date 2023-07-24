Open Menu

PDMA Dispatches Another Consignment Of Relief Supplies To Lower Chitral: PDMA

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PDMA dispatches another consignment of relief supplies to Lower Chitral: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation department, the provincial disaster management authority (PDAM) on Monday dispatched another consignment of relief materials including edible items and medicines to flood hit Lower Chitral district.

The spokesman Relief Department said that the relief supplies also include 200 family-size tenets, 5000 sandbags, 200 emergency searchlights, 500 kitchen sets and school tents.

He said that the relief operation was already underway in the affected areas while PDMA's teams along with district administration and Rescue 1122 were evacuating the affected people to safer places, adding that PDMA's humanitarian response facility was fully operational in the affected areas.

