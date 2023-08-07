Open Menu

PDMA Dispatches Another Consignment Of Relief Goods To Merged Distts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

PDMA dispatches another consignment of relief goods to merged distts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday dispatched another consignment of relief goods to district administrations in Bajaur, South Waziristan, and Malakand in view of monsoon rains.

An official communiqu� issued here said that the relief supplies include family-size tents, sandbags, emergency searchlights, kitchen sets, pedestal fans, first-aid boxes, hygiene kits, buckets, mosquito nets, jerry cans, solar lamps, etc.

Director General (DG) of PDMA Jannat Gul Afridi said that the relief goods would be provided immediately to the flood affectees and victims in case of any emergency or calamity.

He said, "The relief goods have already been sent to other districts of the province while focal persons have been deputed for immediate coordination and response in 14 sensitive districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Charsadda, DI Khan, Shangla, Dir Upper, , Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Kohistan Upper and Kohistan Lower."

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan Abbottabad Flood Swat Mansehra Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Upper Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Afridi Rains

Recent Stories

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

23 minutes ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

12 hours ago
Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

16 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

17 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

18 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

19 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

20 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan