PDMA dispatches blankets, dry ration for Murree stranded tourists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) dispatched 500 blankets and 500 packets of dry ration for tourists who were facing hardships due to heavy snowfall in Murree and adjacent areas.

PDMA spokesperson said here on Saturday that fruits, juices, milk, drinking water and bread were included in dry ration dispatched to the stranded tourists.

In view of current situation, emergency had already been declared in Tehsil Murree,District Rawalpindi by the PDMA, he added.