PDMA dispatches equipments to 12 hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dispatched safety equipment to 12 hospitals battling with coronavirus pandemic.

Safety equipments dispatched to seven more hospitals including Mardan Medical Complex, SGTH Swat, DHQ Charsada, DHQ Malakand, DHQ Mardan, DHQ Tank and Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat, said the spokesperson of PDMA here on Saturday.

While safety equipments to Lady Ready Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Police Services Hospital, DHQ Buner and DHQ Lower Dir were provided on Friday.

According to details, 1462, N-95 masks dispatched including 590 for LRH, 222 for KTH, SGTH Swat 120, 43 for DHQ Buner and 162 for Dir Lower.

As many as 23,363 surgical face masks along other safety items including 20713 pair of gloves, 2765 protective suits, 633 sterilized Gowns, 425 goggles, 1315 shoe covers, 411 non sterilized Gowns and others were provided to the hospitals.

PDMA dispatching more safety equipments to others hospitals as per NDMA guidelines, he said.

The provision of more safety equipment at hospitals was to ensure the safety of medical staff.

Keeping in view social distance and precautionary measures due to the outbreak of corona epidemic video conferencing system has been installed for close connection with all the districts.

PDMA's provincial emergency operation center is active round the clock and can be contacted on toll-free numbers 1700 and 0800-01700.