PDMA dispatches equipments to five hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dispatched necessary equipments to three hospitals and two district headquarters (DHQs) hospital of the province for combating Corona virus.

According to the Director General (DG) PDA these protective equipments have been dispatched to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Police Services Hospitals of Peshawar and two district headquarters (DHQs) hospitals Buner and Dir Lower.

Similarly, he said that 1043 N-95 masks supplied by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have also been sent to the concerned hospitals while 452 gowns, 1973 protective kits, 16668 protective suits, 1500 surgical caps, 2000 protective suits and other necessary equipments have also been dispatched to hospitals.