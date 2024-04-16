Open Menu

PDMA Dispatches Relief Goods For Rains Hit People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:23 PM

PDMA dispatches relief goods for rains hit people

On the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, relief activities are in full swing in the rain-affected districts across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) On the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, relief activities are in full swing in the rain-affected districts across the province.

As an important step in this regard, PDMA has dispatched relief packages for Swat, Mohmand, Peshawar, Lower Chitral, Lower Kohistan and other affected districts. Relief supplies include tents, blankets, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, mattresses and other necessary items.

Apart from this, disbursement of financial assistance announced by the Chief Minister, has also been started.

So far, Rs 30 million have been disbursed among affectees in the different districts of the province.

Moreover, the chief minister has directed the district administrations and PDMA to further accelerate relief activities and rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by recent torrential rains and floods in the certain parts of the province. He further directed them to ensure that victims are provided with relief packages without any delay.

APP/fam

