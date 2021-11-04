PDMA dispatches relief items for earthquake victims

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched relief material including 2000 tents, 4000 blankets and 1000 food packets to Harnai district for rehabilitation of earthquake victims on the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched relief material including 2000 tents, 4000 blankets and 1000 food packets to Harnai district for rehabilitation of earthquake victims on the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The chief minister also directed that all resources would be utilized for the relief and rehabilitation of Harnai earthquake victims.

He said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.