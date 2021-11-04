UrduPoint.com

PDMA Dispatches Relief Items For Earthquake Victims

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:28 PM

PDMA dispatches relief items for earthquake victims

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched relief material including 2000 tents, 4000 blankets and 1000 food packets to Harnai district for rehabilitation of earthquake victims on the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched relief material including 2000 tents, 4000 blankets and 1000 food packets to Harnai district for rehabilitation of earthquake victims on the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The chief minister also directed that all resources would be utilized for the relief and rehabilitation of Harnai earthquake victims.

He said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Earthquake Balochistan Chief Minister Harnai All

Recent Stories

Olympic and Paralympic stars to compete in World T ..

Olympic and Paralympic stars to compete in World Triathlon Championship Series A ..

6 minutes ago
 PM's relief package to benefit low-income families ..

PM's relief package to benefit low-income families: Wahid

8 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding encouragement

DC chairs meeting regarding encouragement

11 minutes ago
 US Charges Russian Analyst With Making False State ..

US Charges Russian Analyst With Making False Statements to FBI - Justice Dept.

11 minutes ago
 Russian National Danchenko to Appear in Virginia C ..

Russian National Danchenko to Appear in Virginia Court at 2:30 PM EST - Justice ..

11 minutes ago
 Passport facility provided to people of Koh-e-Sule ..

Passport facility provided to people of Koh-e-Suleman tehsil

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.