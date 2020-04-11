PDMA dispatches safety equipment to 12 hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dispatched necessary safety equipments to twelve major hospitals of the province.

According to a press release of PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the hospitals include Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Police Services Hospital Peshawar and District Headquarters Hospitals in various districts of the province.

The equipments includes safety suits, gowns, safety kits, N-95 masks, surgical caps, suits, sanitizers and other necessary items.