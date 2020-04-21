UrduPoint.com
PDMA Dispatches Safety Equipment To 49 Hospitals In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:10 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority has sent safety equipment to 49 hospitals across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority has sent safety equipment to 49 hospitals across the province.

According to the PDMA director general, the equipment for medical staff include more than 4000 N-95 masks, about 15,000 surgical face masks, more than thirteen thousand gloves, six-hundred and fifty-nine face shields and sanitizers.

Besides, more than twenty-one thousand surgical caps, thirty-thousand safety suits, about seven-thousand gowns, seventeen-hundred safety glasses, more than sixteen thousand shoes-covers, one-hundred thermal kits and five-hundred body bags.

The director general said the emergency centre of PDMA was actively operating round the clock and people could contact toll free number 0800 01700 in emergency situation.

