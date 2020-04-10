UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA Dispatches Safety Equipments To Five Hospitals To Beat Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:06 PM

PDMA dispatches safety equipments to five hospitals to beat coronavirus

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday dispatched safety equipment to five hospitals battling the pandemic of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday dispatched safety equipment to five hospitals battling the pandemic of coronavirus.

These hospitals including Leady Ready Hospital (LRH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Police Services Hospital (PSH), DHQ Buner and DHQ Lower Dir.

The provision of safety equipment at hospitals is to ensure the safety of medical staff.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provided safety equipment for further distribution.

The Spokesperson said that 1043 N-95 masks dispatched including 590 for LRH,222 for KTH,26 for PSH, 43 for DHQ Buner and 162 for Dir Lower.16,668 surgical face masks are also dispatched including 9427 for LRH, 3552 KTH, 410 Police Hospital, 683 DHQ Buner and 2569 for DHQ Dir Lower.

Other safety items including 14,800 pairs of gloves, 1973 protective suits,452 sterilized Gowns,303 goggles, 938 shoe covers, 301 non sterilized Gowns and others are also provided to the three hospitals and two DHQ.

He said the PDMA dispatching more safety equipment's to the rest of the Hospitals across the province as per NDMA guidelines.

Total number of 215000 different types of face masks, 780 litres sanitizers, 8400 personal protective equipment's, 54,000 gloves,12000 soups, 1650 hygiene kits, 19500 surgical caps,8000 beds with bed sheets, 830 litres chlorine, 260 face shields, 20 number of spray machines have been sent to District administrations for quarantine centres, Health and other relevant departments.

More safety kits and equipment will also be dispatched to relevant departments. PDMA already dispatched 500 personal protective equipments to Police services Hospital and 300 personal protective equipments to KTH. While One hundred personal protective equipments already provided for Railways Hospital Peshawar.

Keeping in view social distance and precautionary measures due to outbreak of Corona epidemic video conferencing system has been installed for close connection with all the districts. PDMA warehouse is fully operational. PDMA's provincial emergency operation center is active round the clock and can be contacted on toll-free numbers 1700 and 0800-01700.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Dir Buner All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister condoles death of Sindh CM's brothe ..

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore installs 20 motorc ..

2 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Peshawar fined 1370 vehicles v ..

2 minutes ago

Portugal to extend state of emergency to May

2 minutes ago

Supremacy of constitution needs active role of eve ..

7 minutes ago

WHO Estimates Coronavirus Infections Passed 1.5Mln ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.