PDMA dispatches, thousands of protective kits, masks, gloves, sanitizers to districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Thursday said huge quantity of protective kits, hundreds of thousand masks, gloves, sanitizers have been dispatched to different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for quarantine centers and health department.

In a media release it said that district governments have been informed in writing about the things provided to them, adding that an average 115,000 different items have been being sent to districts.

It said that 50,000 masks sent to Malakand, 10,000 to Khyber, 20,000 to Peshawar, 15,000 to Bakka Khel Task camp, 10,000 to DI Khan, 5,000 to North Waziristan and 5,000 to Bannu.

In addition to this 10,000 protective kits have also been dispatched to district governments, it said adding that 1,000 N-95 masks provided to Hayatabad Medical Complex and 2300 masks to Health department.

Similarly 1300 protective dresses, 5,000 gloves, 500 liter Chlorine, 15 spray machines, 750 liters sanitizer and 5000 protective kits have also been dispatched to KP Health Department.