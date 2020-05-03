PDMA distributes corona safety equipments to health depts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was providing safety equipment to all concern departments including Health Department and District Administrations for quarantine centres and others to counter pandemic COVID-19.

The PDMA distributed 64 numbers of different types of items with relevant departments, said a press release issued on Sunday.

According to details a total number of 642000 different types of face masks, 139,000 pair of gloves, 16600 personal protective equipment, 35000 BGI testing kits, 25000 VTM(MGI),15000 Sansure Bio-Tech Kit (24 Test),14500 Sansure REAGNT, 5000 hygiene kits, 51000 surgical caps,12000 gowns, 23000 shoe covers,72000 safety suits, googles 4000, 4700 face shields, 8300 beds with bedsheets ,900 litres sanitizers, 2000 sterilized gowns, 930 litres chlorine,120 thermal guns,4500 Bio hazard bags,150 Pedestal Fans, 22 number of spray machines,20 Desert Coolers have been sent to district administrations for quarantine centres, Health departments, Hospitals and other relevant departments.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization Chief of Mission Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala visited PDMA office. Director General PDMA gave a detailed briefing about the activities of PDMA KP.

DG PDMA said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was providing all possible support and facilitates to the masses in this hour of need. PDMA providing safety equipment to all concerned departments and PDMA-PEOC was working round the clock and Doctors were available here for guidance of the masses and can be contacted on toll free number 0800 01700.

WHO Chief of Mission Pakistan appreciated the efforts of PDMA and said PDMA had key role to mitigate of effects of the disaster. He added that representatives of DHQ will also help to carry out needs assessment of quarantine and lockdown areas.

He also visited PDMA provincial emergency operation center which was active round the clock and was informed about the function of the emergency operation center.