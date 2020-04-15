PDMA distributes Rs 14b among 1.15m families: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Authority Mian Khalid Mahmood said on Wednesday that under Ehsas Kifalat Programme Rs. 14 billion had been distributed among the 1.15 million families in Punjab till now and further 550,000 families would get benefit from this Package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Authority Mian Khalid Mahmood said on Wednesday that under Ehsas Kifalat Programme Rs. 14 billion had been distributed among the 1.15 million families in Punjab till now and further 550,000 families would get benefit from this Package.

Addressing a news conference at PDMA office here, he said that Punjab Disaster Management Authority had so far distributed 74500 surgical masks, 31600 gowns, 9700 N95 masks, 28300 eyeglasses, 70,000 gloves and 3600 sanitizers to doctors in different districts of Punjab. In addition, 223500 surgical masks, 29418 gowns, 59072 N95 masks, 23215 eyeglasses, 192050 gloves and 7937 sanitizers had been distributed in different Institutes, he added.

All these figures were given by the provincial minister during a briefing to the media on the occasion of his visit to the Disaster Management Authority today.

The provincial minister further informed that under Punjab Disaster Management Authority, more than 25500 food hampers, 5500 flour bags and 21500 clean water bottles had been distributed in different districts of Punjab. The government of Punjab was taking sustainable steps with concrete plans to defeat COVID-19, adding that lockdown exemptions to specific sectors had also been made for the wider public interest.

The prevalence of the virus in Punjab was under control till now, he added.

Responding to reporters' questions, the provincial minister said that there was no restriction from the government of Punjab for voluntary relief services during coronavirus pandemic. However taking the notice of the crowd's complaints during such activities it was instructed that all voluntaries would perform such activities under the camp so that all such activities could be organized and look after properly and implementation of the ban on social distances could be made possible, the Minister added.

He told the media that so far 3016 cases of coronavirus had been reported in Punjab out of which 508 had recovered and 28 deaths had been witnessed. About 43,000 people had been tested across the province. Among the affected, 1100 patients were being treated in various hospitals in Punjab while the remaining patients were living in quarantine centers.

In the end, the provincial minister appealed to the people through the media that they should cooperate with the government to extend the lockdown in Punjab till April 25, adding that the government measures were purely for the benefit of the people.