PDMA EOC To Remain Operational During Eid Ul Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PDMA EOC to remain operational during Eid ul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Director General (DG), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sharif Hussain has said that the Emergency Operation Centre of the authority will remain operational during Eid ul Fitr vacations.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that during the current spell of torrential rains and or in any emergency situation, the personnel of the authority will provide services, guidance and other facilities to the people.

The DG PDMA said that the staff has been deployed while the standby staff has also been put on alert and will remain available on telephone calls.

Furthermore, Taimur Ali Khan, a spokesman of the authority said that a dispatch has been sent to the administrations of all districts and concerned authorities on April 14 to put them on alert regarding heavy rains, floods and taking of prior emergencies in case of landslides.

He urged the tourists to take precautionary measures before travelling for Eid ul Fitr vacations, remain alert to weather conditions and adopt strategy while keeping in view the weather in case of any unpleasant incident call on Helpline 1700 or 1122.

