'PDMA equipped to deal any untoward situation'

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Qureshi on Monday said that the PDMA was equipped with sufficient modern technology and capable enough to deal with any untoward situation and natural calamity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Qureshi on Monday said that the PDMA was equipped with sufficient modern technology and capable enough to deal with any untoward situation and natural calamity.

A delegation of World Health Organization visited PDMA headquarters to review its operations and capabilities.

He said that more than 7000 rural reporting centers had been established at the district emergency operation center and village level in all districts of Punjab for timely response and effective reporting in emergency situations.

Along with this, 24/7 monitoring was going on from the Provincial Control Room and District Emergency Operation Centers.

The delegation was briefed by Director (Coordination) Tariq Mehmood Bukhari and Director (Operations) Nisar Ahmed Sani about the day to day responsibilities of the PDMA.

WHO representatives also visited the state-of-the-art provincial control room of PDMA.

Speaking on the occasion, WHO representatives said that PDMA played an important role in preventing the spread of corona virus.