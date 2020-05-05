PDMA establishes control room to keep vigil hot weather

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has established a Control Room at Deputy Commissioner's Camp Office by District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad under the prevailing severe hot weather

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has established a Control Room at Deputy Commissioner's Camp Office by District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad under the prevailing severe hot weather.

According to details, following the wave information of severe heat stroke, the PDMA has set up a Control Room on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahed Jaffar to keep a vigil on the severe hot wave.

The Control Room has been allotted Phone Nos. 02449370334, 02449370337 and 02449370335 while Fax No is 02449370338.

The Deputy Commissioner has advised general public of the district to remain indoors and avoid coming out of house without any requirement. He also advised to adopt preventive measures to avoid heat stroke.