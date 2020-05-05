UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA Establishes Control Room To Keep Vigil Hot Weather

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:48 PM

PDMA establishes control room to keep vigil hot weather

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has established a Control Room at Deputy Commissioner's Camp Office by District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad under the prevailing severe hot weather

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has established a Control Room at Deputy Commissioner's Camp Office by District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad under the prevailing severe hot weather.

According to details, following the wave information of severe heat stroke, the PDMA has set up a Control Room on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahed Jaffar to keep a vigil on the severe hot wave.

The Control Room has been allotted Phone Nos. 02449370334, 02449370337 and 02449370335 while Fax No is 02449370338.

The Deputy Commissioner has advised general public of the district to remain indoors and avoid coming out of house without any requirement. He also advised to adopt preventive measures to avoid heat stroke.

Related Topics

Weather Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves names of 33 winners of ..

21 minutes ago

Govt working on changes in tariff structure for up ..

24 minutes ago

Former fast bowler Muhammad Asif says many cricket ..

29 minutes ago

Mansha Pasha misses her little best girlfriend

43 minutes ago

FIFA to hold a workshop for West Asian Football As ..

51 minutes ago

IHC allows protective bail to former PM Abbasi in ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.