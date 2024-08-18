PDMA For Flood Arrangements In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has urged the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements to tackle any situation caused by flash floods due to expected more heavy rains in the Bahawalpur division.
Official sources said that PDMA, the board of Revenue, Government of Punjab has issued a significant flash flood alert, directing the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements for rescue and relief operations if flash flood-like situation is reported due to expected heavy falls in Bahawalpur region.
“Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) (vide Alert No. A-13(2024) has warned that according to the latest Hydro-Meteorological conditions: widespread thunderstorm rain of moderate to heavy intensity with scattered very heavy and isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur Division,” the significant flash flood alert issued by PDMA said.
