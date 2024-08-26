PDMA Forecasts Rain For Most Districts Of Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
There is a possibility of rain in most districts of Punjab during the next 24 hours. The spell of monsoon rains is forecast to continue till August 29
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) There is a possibility of rain in most districts of Punjab during the next 24 hours. The spell of monsoon rains is forecast to continue till August 29.
Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the flow of water in all the rivers and canals of Punjab is at a normal level. The flow of water in river Indus Chenab Ravi Jhelum and Sutlej is at normal level. Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Hill torrents are also normal. The PDMA and local administration are on alert in view of flood warning in hill torrents for the next few days.
Water level in Mangala Dam is 73%, Tarbela Dam is 100%. The water level in Indian dams is up to 50%. Bhakra Dam is 57% Pong 60 and Thane Dam is up to 30% water level. In view of the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the PDMA and related institutions are on alert. All resources are being used to protect the citizens. The public is requested to take precautionary measures during monsoon rains. In case of emergency contact PDMA helpline 1129.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security3 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP4 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain4 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism4 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta5 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister5 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana5 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented5 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..5 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition5 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan5 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool5 hours ago