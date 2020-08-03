PDMA formulates monsoon contingency plan for 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has formulated monsoon contingency plan for the year 2020 with the support of line departments and district management units.

The monsoon contingency planning has also been initiated at provincial and district levels to assess level of vulnerabilities in a systematic way and to map out resources.

Integrated mechanism was also devised for swift response to impending disaster situation during monsoon season.

District Monsoon Contingency Plan, 2020 contain indicators for all the districts.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan experiences monsoon season from June to September every year with variable intensity of rainfall and situation calls for adaptation of a comprehensive and proactive strategy at all tiers of response.