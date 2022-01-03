UrduPoint.com

PDMA Fully Prepared To Deal With Any Untoward Incident During Rains: Barrister Saif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 07:52 PM

PDMA fully prepared to deal with any untoward incident during rains: Barrister Saif

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said that rains and snowfall have started in most parts of the province which is likely to continue for a few days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said that rains and snowfall have started in most parts of the province which is likely to continue for a few days.

He said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is fully prepared to deal any untoward incident.

He said that the PDMA has been directed to deal with any untoward incident during this period of rains and snowfall and to remain alert to protect the lives and property of the citizens in severe weather conditions.

In a statement issued from his office, the Special Assistant for Information said that the drainage system has been improved in the urban areas of the province due to the government's attention while several projects for development of urban areas and upgrading of sewerage systems are still underway.

He said that the current series of rains and snowfall is likely to continue for a few days, adding Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned agencies and departments to be vigilant and keep an eye on the situation to deal with any emergency situation.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alert Muhammad Ali From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Over 4,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain in ..

Over 4,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain in 2021: NGO

4 minutes ago
 Sudan PM quitting risks return to Bashir-style rul ..

Sudan PM quitting risks return to Bashir-style rule: analysts

4 minutes ago
 MTI Bacha Khan Medical Complex provides free treat ..

MTI Bacha Khan Medical Complex provides free treatment to 1500 patients

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt committed to provide improved health, e ..

Sindh govt committed to provide improved health, educational facilities: SACM

4 minutes ago
 Man kills brother over property dispute

Man kills brother over property dispute

8 minutes ago
 CPO hold Khuli Katcheri, 30 complaints lodged

CPO hold Khuli Katcheri, 30 complaints lodged

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.