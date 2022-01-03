PDMA fully prepared to deal with any untoward incident during rains: Barrister Saif

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said that rains and snowfall have started in most parts of the province which is likely to continue for a few days.

He said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is fully prepared to deal any untoward incident.

He said that the PDMA has been directed to deal with any untoward incident during this period of rains and snowfall and to remain alert to protect the lives and property of the citizens in severe weather conditions.

In a statement issued from his office, the Special Assistant for Information said that the drainage system has been improved in the urban areas of the province due to the government's attention while several projects for development of urban areas and upgrading of sewerage systems are still underway.

He said that the current series of rains and snowfall is likely to continue for a few days, adding Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned agencies and departments to be vigilant and keep an eye on the situation to deal with any emergency situation.