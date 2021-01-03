UrduPoint.com
PDMA Gets More Machinery To Cope With Anticipated Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has equipped the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to take proactive measures to deal with the situation arising from anticipated snowfall ensuring full assistance to the affected people of the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said the PDMA had been directed to take precautionary measures during the winter season to tackle the impending calamities in the province.

The government had allocated budget to strengthen the PDMA for coping with impending disaster risks and better disaster management, he added.

He said that the province had been badly affected by disasters in the past and the provincial government had taken various initiatives for immediate measures to tackle disaster and disaster like situation.

He said the PDMA was provided with vehicles and heavy machinery for the relief and rehabilitation works in the rain and snow sensitive areas.

He said the PDMA had the mandate to ensure protection of the people, property, infrastructure and material resources in order to minimize the loses.

He said that media had a key role in creating awareness during winter and snow season and it was necessary for them to be updated with relevant information and better disaster reporting techniques with basic knowledge about the subject in hand.

PDMA has been making its arrangements following the weather conditions, adding that data was being collected on daily basis.

