PDMA gets Rs 100mln for rehabilitation works of rain affected areas

On the special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Finance Department released Rs,100 million to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for rehabilitation works of rain-affected areas on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :On the special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Finance Department released Rs,100 million to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for rehabilitation works of rain-affected areas on Monday.

According to an official notification, the amounts were released under Relief and Rehabilitation Fund on an emergency basis for recovery of damages and relief and rehabilitation works due to recent monsoon rains.

About 100.00 million (Rupees One Hundred Million Only) was released from the budget allocated for Grant-in-Aid Relief and Rehabilitation to provide food, non-food items to the victims of the current monsoon season, 2023.