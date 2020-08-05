PDMA gives assistance cheques to family of brothers swept away by flood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given cheques of Rs 300,000 each to father of three brothers who were swept away by flooding water in Spina Shaga area of Parachinar in District Kurram.

The cheques were handed over to father of three brothers by the district administration, said a communique of Director General PDMA here Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kurram Asmat Ullah and Coordinator PDMA Mujahid Tori handed over cheques to Jamal Khan, father of ill fated brothers in Chirango village. They also expressed solidarity with the family and offered fateha for departed souls.

Asmat Ullah said that amount could not bring back the lives but it is a sincere effort of government to share the grief of bereaved family. He said that government stands with tribal people and continuously working to help them in their hour of need.