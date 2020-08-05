UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA Gives Assistance Cheques To Family Of Brothers Swept Away By Flood

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

PDMA gives assistance cheques to family of brothers swept away by flood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given cheques of Rs 300,000 each to father of three brothers who were swept away by flooding water in Spina Shaga area of Parachinar in District Kurram.

The cheques were handed over to father of three brothers by the district administration, said a communique of Director General PDMA here Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kurram Asmat Ullah and Coordinator PDMA Mujahid Tori handed over cheques to Jamal Khan, father of ill fated brothers in Chirango village. They also expressed solidarity with the family and offered fateha for departed souls.

Asmat Ullah said that amount could not bring back the lives but it is a sincere effort of government to share the grief of bereaved family. He said that government stands with tribal people and continuously working to help them in their hour of need.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Parachinar Family Government Share

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

3 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

35 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

48 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

48 minutes ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

31 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.