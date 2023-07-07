PDMA going on for recovery of missing mountaineer

An operation of the rescue teams and staff of PDMA was going on for recovery of young mountaineer from Pashtunabad in Mountains who had gone missing in them

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :An operation of the rescue teams and staff of PDMA was going on for recovery of young mountaineer from Pashtunabad in Mountains who had gone missing in them.

Special surveillance is also being done by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) team through drone camera, said in a press release issued here on Friday.

DG, PDMA Jahanzeb Khan reached along with the team to supervise the rescue operation while Director Faisal Panizai and Faisal Tariq were also present at the scene.

On this occasion, DG, PDMA Jahanzeb Khan requested the people to obey the government orders.

He said that the closeness that the parents of the missing youth were going through was well understood saying that all teams, including PDMA's rescue force were making all possible efforts to recover the youthJahanzeb Khan said that they had been issuing an alert regarding monsoon for three days and it was monsoon season to avoid going to hills and picnic places.

DG, PDMA said that today, Hi-King along with teams would be started the rescue operation again, if they would go anywhere they must follow the necessary measures.