PDMA, Handicap International Organizes Workshop On Disability, Mental Health

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in collaboration with Handicap International Friday organized a two-day consultative workshop on disability and mental health

According to focal person for PDMA, the workshop was aimed to orient stakeholders about rights of persons with disabilities and to make inclusive contingency plans. The participants were also informed about concept and reasons of disabilities and psychosocial response.

On the occasion, Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that PDMA also aims to ensure formulate plan to take care of special needs of women, children, elderly persons and special people.

"The Gender and Child Cell (GCC) of PDMA is responsible for all inclusive planning and to ensure that contingency plans are responsive to needs of special persons and vulnerable segments of the society", he said.

Abdul Dayan Yousafzai of Handicap International said that we would continue humanitarian and development initiatives in close coordination and collaboration with PDMA.

