PDMA Hands Over 10,000 Face Masks, 2,300 Bottles Of Sanitizers To District Administration

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:25 PM

Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) Friday handed over 10,000 face masks, 1,300 bottles of sanitizers, 1,200 personal safety kits and 100 safety spectacles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) Friday handed over 10,000 face masks, 1,300 bottles of sanitizers, 1,200 personal safety kits and 100 safety spectacles.

Assistant Director PDMA handed over these equipment to Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Sara Rehman.

The others goods include 500 bags surface cleaners, 12 bottles anti germs spray, 200 bio disposable bags and 433 soaps etc.

The Director General PDMA said every possible assistance and facilities were being provided to its front line management and workers to protect them from coronavirus.

Through video conferences, he said we are in close contact with districts administration and our Emergency Operations Center was fully active, which can be contacted on toll free number 080001700 by people.

