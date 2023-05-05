UrduPoint.com

PDMA Holds Seminar To Raise Awareness About Smog

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PDMA holds seminar to raise awareness about smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Under the guidance of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General (DG) Imran Qureshi, a seminar on "Smog damages, prevention and the use of Saans App" was organised at the Government College University, here on Friday.

The PDMA representatives delivered informative lectures for the university students. The participants were educated about the harmful effects of smog, preventive measures and the use of 'Saans App', developed to enable students to report smog-related issues to the authorities concerned. To further create awareness, the PDMA distributed pamphlets among students about smog prevention.

In his speech, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi praised the volunteer services, being provided by the university students across Punjab to combat environmental pollution.

He stated that the PDMA control room had established a centralised dashboard for monitoring the causes of smog, and the process of monitoring those who contribute to smog was ongoing at the provincial level.

The DG said that line departments' representatives were present at the PDMA control room to address smog-related complaints, and strict action was being taken against those who cause environmental pollution. He urged citizens to file complaints against environmental polluters to ensure a cleaner environment for the future generations. Additionally, citizens could report environmental pollution through the Saans App or by contacting PDMA's helpline number 1129, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Kaira rejects criticism on FM's visit to India

Kaira rejects criticism on FM's visit to India

29 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's posi ..

FM Bilawal rules out any change in Pakistan's position on Kashmir issue

36 minutes ago
 UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focu ..

UAE, US explore investment opportunities with focus on clean tech start ups

59 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

RAK Ruler receives Vice President of Vietnam

1 hour ago
 Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creati ..

Unification of UAE Armed Forces, the second creation of the Union: Mohammed Al B ..

2 hours ago
 Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan ..

Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in fourth ODI

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.