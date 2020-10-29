PDMA holds workshop on proactive approach for disaster mitigation

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PMDA KP) in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Thursday held a day-long workshop on adopting of a proactive approach for disaster preparedness and mitigation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PMDA KP) in collaboration with food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Thursday held a day-long workshop on adopting of a proactive approach for disaster preparedness and mitigation.

A number of participants and technical experts from PDMA KP attended the moot including technical experts and officials of the Agriculture Department including Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Amer Latif, Secretary Irrigation, Tahir Orakzai, Chief Economist, Noman Afzal and DG Agriculture Extension, Abid Kamal.

FAO's International Coordinator for KP Province, Waleed Mahdi in his opening remarks in the workshop titled "From Reactive to Proactive together for Climate Security," highlighted the need for evolving a proactive approach for life and asset saving. The climate change remained a challenge for KP causing degradation of Natural Resources, extreme weather events, uncertainty of water availability and low land productivity, he added.

"When the institutional resilience and capacity are fostered, we may see sustainability of resilient population and natural resources to Climate Shocks," he observed.

Secretary Irrigation Tariq Orakzai appreciated FAO support to KP government in the efforts on climate action saying that today's session demonstrated collective brainstorming on the availability of consolidated data needed for climate action.

He said contribution of present technical experts would surely benefit climate action planning.

Chief economist, Noman Afzal on behalf of Planning and Development assured full support to the FAO and other departments involved in planning early warning services for climate action.

Experts and focus groups from departments contributed to brainstorming sessions with their technical inputs on challenges, opportunities and remedies for the probed issue of climate change that will help project planning and formulation for early warning services for climate action.

Secretary Relief Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Amer Latif encouraged the participative formulation and planning for the project saying the "PDMA and FOA through this consultative workshop took an initiative to incorporate expertise from all relevant departments leaving no one behind."