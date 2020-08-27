UrduPoint.com
PDMA Identifies 178 Camps Sites For Shelter

Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:07 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Paktunkhwa has identified 178 camp sites throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which may be used as shelter for people displaced in the wake of disasters

After identification of the potential camp sites, the PDMA has also ensured mapping of the sites and its dissemination to all relevant stakeholders, said a spokesman on Thursday.

This activity was one of its kind and received positive response from all relevant sectors. To further strengthen its response to disasters, PDMA is establishing a Camp Management task force in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The District Disaster Management Officer would act as chairman of the Camp Management task force which will be comprised of representatives from Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Tehsil Municipal Administration, DDMU, Social Welfare Deptt, education, Health, Civil Society organizations and Local Community.

The task force will be given trainings on First Aid, Disaster Preparedness, Camp Management and Camp Coordination.

This task force will be mobilized in the time of disaster to act as first responders and set a stage for PDMA to initiate comprehensive relief activities.

Moreover, District Administrations of all districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been taken on board to successfully execute this activity.

