PDMA identifies 178 places for establishment of relief camps

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in consultation with district administration has identified 178 places for establishment of relief camps in case of natural disasters and emergency situation in 93 tehsils all over the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in consultation with district administration has identified 178 places for establishment of relief camps in case of natural disasters and emergency situation in 93 tehsils all over the province.

approximately 2.4 million people could be accommodated in these camps.

According to notification camp sites had been identified as a precautionary measure to provide immediate relief to the affected-areas in case of natural disasters and emergencies.

The spokesman said that 19 newly identified Districts where such awareness camps will be established are Mardan, Swabi, South Waziristan, Tank, Peshawar, Mohmand,Khyber, Lucky Marwat, North Waziristan, Bajuar, Upper Chitral, Malakand, Haripur, Abbotabad, Kohat, Orakzai. Hangu, Kuram and Karak. Wherease the rest of the 16 districts had already been identified 72 sites in October, 2019.

He said that the places identified will not only have accommodation arrangements while beside the provision of health facilities and provision of ration, temporary schools will also be arranged to continue educational activities for the children of such areas.

He said that in case of shifting the people during the disaster, suitable arrangements will be made for provision of accommodation, medical facilities and food facilities at camps sites established in such places.

The district administration will have to prior plan for provision of schools, health centres at these identified places. For shifting of the people to safe place, the district administration of each district will have to inform people well before such step. In this connection, the district administration will hold review meeting in January each year to either establish camp on the same site or select another place and then inform the people and concerned authorities regarding such suitable place.

