PDMA Initiates Development Of Disaster Risk Reduction Policy
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the guidance of Relief Department, has initiated efforts to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resilient against potential disasters.
In a momentous step, the PDMA has commenced the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Disaster Risk Reduction Policy with the support of the Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N).
A workshop was convened in Peshawar, chaired by Secretary Relief, Inayat Ullah Wasim, and Director General PDMA, Muhammad Qaisar Khan. Representatives from CRA-N, Academia and other organizations were also present.
The forum, comprising key stakeholders and disaster management experts, unanimously agreed that the forthcoming policy would be comprehensive, addressing a wide range of challenges and vulnerabilities faced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Scheduled to be drafted within a stringent timeline of six months, the policy will reflect the unwavering commitment of the authorities towards safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of the populace.
Inayat Ullah Wasim commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in this monumental endeavor. He stressed the importance of proactive measures in mitigating disaster risks and emphasized the policy's significance in fostering resilience and preparedness across society. As Khyber Pakhtunkhwa embarks on this transformative journey towards resilience-building, the PDMA remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a safer and more resilient future
for all inhabitants of the province.
DG, PDMA, Muhammad Qaisar Khan echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the imperative need for a concerted approach in effectively managing disaster risks. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is prone to natural hazards like; floods, earthquakes, landslides, heavy winds/ cyclones, heavy snowfall and GLOFs which results in extensive damages to both life and property.
The Objectives of the Disaster Risk Reduction Policy are Outline a comprehensive and integrated approach to disaster risk reduction and management efforts,Identify and assess potential risks, while outlining risk reduction strategies and measures to mitigate the impacts of disasters; Ensure that emergency responses plans are in place and that critical infrastructure and services remain resilient to the effects of disasters; Ensuring that management frameworks are in place to identify roles for PDMA, Communities and Stakeholders on how to engage in disaster management, recovery, rehabilitation and preparedness; while strengthening coordination and communication between the various departments and agencies involved in disaster management
He reiterated PDMA's steadfast dedication to ensuring the policy's efficacy and relevance in addressing the evolving dynamics of disaster management. He appreciated the support of CRA-N and other partners for their support in the first ever DDR policy.
