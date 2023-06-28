Open Menu

PDMA Issued Pre-monsoon Rains Relief Guidelines To People, District Administrations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Wednesday issued pre-monsoon rains relief guidelines for people and district administrations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to avoid any incident.

According to a notification issued by PDMA to all district administrations in view of more pre-monsoon rains during the Eid holidays, issued guidelines for the concerned institutions and district administration, spokesman of the Relief Department said here Wednesday.

The guidelines says that people should avoid standing near electric or telephone poles (pylons) during thunderstorms, stay away from seasonal drains (dry streams), bridges and drainage canals and do not attempt to cross them during rain.

The guidelines warned the people not to risk their life while crossing roads with high flow of water while travelers and tourists plan trips keeping in mind the weather conditions. District administration should share the information of untoward incidents with all concerned institutions in a timely manner while Civil Defense and Rescue Services (1122/Fire Brigade) be alert.

Ensure availability of emergency response personnel and equipment during forecast holidays, Secretary Relief said in the notification.

People living near landslides take extra precautions and local administration and Disaster Management Authorities to keep emergency operation centers active so that they could easily deal with any untoward incident.

All institutions should be alert and ensure provision of staff and supplies as per the forecast during the holidays while disposing of the remains of sacrificial animals in properly designated places so as not to obstruct the drainage system.

The people have been warned to limit the crossing of seasonal channels and instructions for continuous monitoring of seasonal drains. The guidelines aim to create awareness, implement preventive measures, says the spokesman of the Relief Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He advised the people and other concerned departments to share the information of the unfortunate incident with the Provincial Control Room of PDMA in a timely manner so as to take immediate relief activities.

