PDMA Issued Pre-rain, Thunderstorms Warning In Upper Districts Of KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Saturday issued a pre-rain and thunderstorm warning in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from next Tuesday to Saturday.
Weak westerly winds are likely to enter the western regions of the country on Tuesday evening as PDMA has issued an alert to all district administrations in view of the weather situation.
The PDMA has issued instructions to the district administration to pre-emptively deal with any untoward incident due to dusty winds, windstorms and thunderstorms. The district administration is also directed to ensure the availability of small and large machinery to deal with any untoward incident in advance.
Farmers should adjust their watering routines according to the weather, especially in wheat harvesting areas.
In case of strong winds, people should stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings and structures, cyan boards and billboards. Tourists and locals in sensitive highlands are instructed to take precautionary measures to be aware of weather conditions.
In sensitive districts, messages to the district administration should be conveyed to the local population in local languages. In any emergency, all concerned agencies should be vigilant in maintaining road links and provide alternative routes for traffic in case of road closure.
Tourists should be informed about the weather situation and PDMA's emergency full operation center is fully operational
while the People could report any untoward incident to 1700.
