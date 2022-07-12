PDMA issued weather warning to all distts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :On the directive of the provincial government, PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued a letter to all the district administrations of the province to make all out efforts for the protection of people during the ongoing flood threats due to heavy rain.

The letter directed everyone to make every effort for the protection, rescue and relief of the people in the current weather situation, expected rains and possible floods. The people of sensitive districts identified in the Monsoon Contingency Plan 2022 should be relocated to safer places, camp sites as and when required.

Medical teams to be mobilized for emergency medical aid and prevention of epidemic diseases, said PDMA in the release issued to the district administration.

Machinery and personnel required for rainwater harvesting should be dispatched to relevant places, along with sprayed to control epidemics, said PDMA release. Every effort should be made to prevent incidents of power short circuit and consequent loss of life, the letter issued by the PDMA says.