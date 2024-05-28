Open Menu

PDMA Issues Advisory For Farmers, Herders, General Public

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PDMA issues advisory for farmers, herders, general public

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued a comprehensive advisory urging farmers, herders, tourists, and the general public to take essential precautionary measures in light of the anticipated dust storms and severe weather conditions.

According to the details, the Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert indicating that weak westerly winds are expected to impact the upper regions of the country starting May 28. This weather system is anticipated to bring intermittent rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds from the evening of May 28 to June 1.

The regions likely to be affected include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, and Kurram.

Heavy rainfall during this period may trigger landslides in the upper regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, specifically in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

Strong winds and thunderstorms could damage structures such as electric poles, signboards, billboards, and solar panels.

Local administrations were advised to utilize available resources to plan and control traffic in sensitive and tourist areas.

Ensuring the safety of residents and visitors by protecting them from weak structures, advertising boards, electric poles, and solar panels is paramount.

In urban areas, steps should be taken to clear stormwater drains of any obstacles to prevent flooding caused by rain, ensuring that water flow remains unobstructed.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and follow the guidelines issued by local authorities to minimize potential damage and ensure safety during this period of adverse weather conditions.

Farmers were strongly advised to protect their crops through timely harvesting and safe storage practices. Measures should be taken to mitigate the adverse effects of dust storms on agricultural produce. Herders should also adopt necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their livestock.

The tourists were also advised those who will travel on provincial and national highways, especially in areas at risk or already affected by severe weather, should stay informed about the latest weather conditions. The National Highway Authority (NHA) and other relevant local authorities will guide to safe waiting areas to ensure traveler safety.

The PDMA also issued special directives for emergency services, including Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, and Civil Defense, and ordered them to remain on high alert and fully equipped to respond. Law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with local administration, will regulate level crossings and manage traffic diversions, especially with the potential for rapid water flow in storm drains.

The PDMA’s emergency operations center is fully operational. The public is encouraged to report any incidents or emergencies to the toll-free helpline at 1700.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Peshawar Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Swat Traffic Alert Guide Mansehra Kohat Mardan Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Shangla Buner May June NHA Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

3 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

15 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

15 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

16 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

16 hours ago
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

17 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

17 hours ago
 PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

18 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

18 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

19 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan