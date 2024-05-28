PDMA issues advisory for farmers, herders, general public

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued a comprehensive advisory urging farmers, herders, tourists, and the general public to take essential precautionary measures in light of the anticipated dust storms and severe weather conditions.

According to the details, the Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert indicating that weak westerly winds are expected to impact the upper regions of the country starting May 28. This weather system is anticipated to bring intermittent rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds from the evening of May 28 to June 1.

The regions likely to be affected include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, and Kurram.

Heavy rainfall during this period may trigger landslides in the upper regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, specifically in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

Strong winds and thunderstorms could damage structures such as electric poles, signboards, billboards, and solar panels.

Local administrations were advised to utilize available resources to plan and control traffic in sensitive and tourist areas.

Ensuring the safety of residents and visitors by protecting them from weak structures, advertising boards, electric poles, and solar panels is paramount.

In urban areas, steps should be taken to clear stormwater drains of any obstacles to prevent flooding caused by rain, ensuring that water flow remains unobstructed.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and follow the guidelines issued by local authorities to minimize potential damage and ensure safety during this period of adverse weather conditions.

Farmers were strongly advised to protect their crops through timely harvesting and safe storage practices. Measures should be taken to mitigate the adverse effects of dust storms on agricultural produce. Herders should also adopt necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their livestock.

The tourists were also advised those who will travel on provincial and national highways, especially in areas at risk or already affected by severe weather, should stay informed about the latest weather conditions. The National Highway Authority (NHA) and other relevant local authorities will guide to safe waiting areas to ensure traveler safety.

The PDMA also issued special directives for emergency services, including Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, and Civil Defense, and ordered them to remain on high alert and fully equipped to respond. Law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with local administration, will regulate level crossings and manage traffic diversions, especially with the potential for rapid water flow in storm drains.

The PDMA’s emergency operations center is fully operational. The public is encouraged to report any incidents or emergencies to the toll-free helpline at 1700.