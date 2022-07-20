UrduPoint.com

PDMA Issues Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PDMA issues alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority has alerted concerned departments to take all precautionary measures ahead of expected rains and threat of flooding from July 21 to 26.

As predicted by the Meteorological department, heavy rains are expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi with a threat of inundation of low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, rain with thundershowers is also expected in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

Director General PDMA Faisal Farid, while instructing the district administration across the province, said that they should immediately report any possible flood like situation and ensure arrangements for immediate relocation of temporary relief camps/safe places for the residents of affected areas if required.

Timely availability of all required machinery/de-watering sets to avoid floods should be made, he added.

He said that in order to save people from infectious diseases, health department should mobilize medical teams to provide first aid to flood and rains affectees, stated a press release.

"Medicinal sprays in specific areas to prevent water borne diseases should also be ensured. During the rainy season, WAPDA should make necessary arrangements on an emergency basis, and traffic police should ensure smooth traffic flow", he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Flood Water WAPDA Traffic Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali July All From Rains

Recent Stories

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

1 hour ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

2 hours ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

3 hours ago
 Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit ..

Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit under control: Miftah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.