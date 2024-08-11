PDMA Issues Alert
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) In view of the rain in various districts of Punjab including Lahore, PDMA Punjab has issued an alert.
DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the administration of big cities remained on high alert in view of the fear of urban flooding. Monitoring of the situation in the PDMA control room continues 24/7. Rescue 1122 and other rescue agencies keep machinery and staff alert.
Drain water from residential areas as soon as possible. Monsoon rains are likely in most districts of Punjab in the next 24 hours. Monsoon rains are expected to continue till August 12. He asked people to stay away from power poles and hanging wires. People should stay away from dilapidated buildings. Take special care of children and never let them go near water that collects in low-lying areas. In case of emergency call PDMA helpline 1129, he added.
