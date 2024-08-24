Open Menu

PDMA Issues Alert For More Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 09:10 PM

PDMA issues alert for more rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert for more

rains across the province.

A new spell of monsoon rains will begin from August 25 as rains are likely in Punjab

from August 25 to 29.

The rains are expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Gujarat divisions.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions

are at risk of flash flooding.

Due to heavy rains in Mount Sulaiman and Kirthar range, there is a fear of flood in the mountains.

The PDMA has issued instructions to the commissioners, DCs, WASA, Irrigation Department, Rescue, Civil Defense and other concerned departments to remain alert.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that an alert had been issued to the administration across

the province regarding the weather situation.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Punjab Flood Alert Sahiwal Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala August From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

2 days ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan