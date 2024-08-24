PDMA issues alert for more rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert for more

rains across the province.

A new spell of monsoon rains will begin from August 25 as rains are likely in Punjab

from August 25 to 29.

The rains are expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Gujarat divisions.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions

are at risk of flash flooding.

Due to heavy rains in Mount Sulaiman and Kirthar range, there is a fear of flood in the mountains.

The PDMA has issued instructions to the commissioners, DCs, WASA, Irrigation Department, Rescue, Civil Defense and other concerned departments to remain alert.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that an alert had been issued to the administration across

the province regarding the weather situation.