PDMA issues alert for taking preemptive measures to avert snow, rain related mishaps

QUETTA, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has issued an alert to all the departments concerned for taking preemptive measures to avert snow and rain-related mishaps across the province.

The authority has delivered heavy machinery for clearing the road blockades to ensure smooth traffic flow in snow-hit areas of the province, said an official source.

The PDMA Balochistan has deployed snow removing machinery and rescue teams at Kan Mehterzai area of District Killa Saifullah, Ziarat, Khojak and Lak Pass areas of districts Chaman and Mastung respectively to avoid any emergency.

The departments concerned including Rescue 1122, Health, Revenue, Police, Livestock and others were directed to remain on alert during this period of extreme weather, he said.

The authority has also advised people, particularly tourists, to avoid unnecessary travel in snowbound and landslide-prone areas during the prevailing weather conditions.

The provincial emergency center at PDMA office Quetta is working round the clock and directed to coordinate with local administration and other departments concerned for timely response, he added.

The authority has advised DDMAs to coordinate with concerned departments for arrangement and placement of necessary inventory and other essentials along with the availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations.