PDMA issues alert for taking preemptive measures to avert, rain related mishaps

QUETTA, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The authority issued instructions to the department concerned to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avert any untoward situation during the expected rain spell.

According to the met office advisory issued here on Thursday, "A week-long westerly wave is likely to enter the province on Thursday (today night)." "Rain-wind/thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms in various parts of the province are expected." "Under the influence of the system, rain-windstorm or thundershower are expected in Khuzdar, Loralai, Musa Khail, Sherani, Makran division, Lasbela and Koh Sulaiman ranges.

Rain is also expected in Pak-Iran border areas besides Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Turbat and Chagai, it further added.

About the possible impact of rain, the PDMA also warned that heavy rainfalls may generate flooding in different parts and affect the highways of the province.

It also advised fishermen to remain careful due to rough sea conditions during this time span.