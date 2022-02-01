UrduPoint.com

PDMA Issues Alert Of Light To Moderate Rain-wind/ Thunderstorm

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday issued an alert of light to moderate rain-wind / thunderstorm in the province on upcoming Wednesday and Thursday.

In a dispatch to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) PDMA has stated that Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Peshawar has informed that a weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday (evening/night).

Under the influence of this weather system, light with few moderate rain-win / thunderstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.I. Khan, North and South Waziristan on Wednesday (evening/night) Thursday.

Light with moderate snowfall is expected in Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Shangla and Buner on Wednesday (evening / night) on Thursday.

The possible impact of the emerging weather system will be beneficial for crops particularly wheat in Barani areas. The snowfall may cause road blockage and landslides in the vulnerable areas of Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Shangla, Kaghan, Naran, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts are also expected during the period.

The district administration has directed to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid / minimize human losses and / or any damages to property.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities have also been directed to taking safety measures including informing tourists about weather forecasts, availability of all emergency services staff / machineries and other resources, monitoring local / barsati nullahs.

In case of any occurrence, the updates may be shared with the Provincial Emergency Operation Centre (PEOC), PDMA i.e., active round the clock via helpline 1700 and all concerned line departments have been directed to remain vigilant in restoring road links.

