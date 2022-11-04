PDMA issues alert regarding rains, snowfall on mountains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Faisal Farid issued an alert regarding rains and snowfall on the mountains and said that according to the Meteorological Department, a series of western winds would enter the country Friday evening and continue till Nov 7.

He said that from Nov 5 to 7, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad Jhang and Faisalabad would also experience strong winds and thunder. There is a possibility of rain also. Heavy rain is expected in Murree, Islamabad, Gujarat, Gujranwala and Sialkot on Nov 5 and 6.

He said that from Nov 6 to 7, various cities including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar Layyah, Sahiwal, Okara, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh would receive moderate rain with gusty winds and thundershowers.

He said the day temperature in the upper parts of the country would drop by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, while in the southern regions it would lower by 2 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of a decrease of 4 degrees Celsius and as soon as the rains end, the upper regions of the country would be in the grip of severe cold. He said rice harvest might also be affected by rains, though it would prove beneficial in wheat sowing.

The DG PDMA said the administration across Punjab should make preparations to deal with the emergency situation and issue instructions to the staff of the District Emergency Operation Centres to be on alert 24 hours. He added that citizens should call PDMA's helpline 1129 in case of emergency.