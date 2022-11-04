UrduPoint.com

PDMA Issues Alert Regarding Rains, Snowfall On Mountains

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PDMA issues alert regarding rains, snowfall on mountains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Faisal Farid issued an alert regarding rains and snowfall on the mountains and said that according to the Meteorological Department, a series of western winds would enter the country Friday evening and continue till Nov 7.

He said that from Nov 5 to 7, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad Jhang and Faisalabad would also experience strong winds and thunder. There is a possibility of rain also. Heavy rain is expected in Murree, Islamabad, Gujarat, Gujranwala and Sialkot on Nov 5 and 6.

He said that from Nov 6 to 7, various cities including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar Layyah, Sahiwal, Okara, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh would receive moderate rain with gusty winds and thundershowers.

He said the day temperature in the upper parts of the country would drop by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, while in the southern regions it would lower by 2 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of a decrease of 4 degrees Celsius and as soon as the rains end, the upper regions of the country would be in the grip of severe cold. He said rice harvest might also be affected by rains, though it would prove beneficial in wheat sowing.

The DG PDMA said the administration across Punjab should make preparations to deal with the emergency situation and issue instructions to the staff of the District Emergency Operation Centres to be on alert 24 hours. He added that citizens should call PDMA's helpline 1129 in case of emergency.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Punjab Murree Alert Sahiwal Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khushab Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Rajanpur Attock From Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.