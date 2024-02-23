Open Menu

PDMA Issues Alert To Admin For Rains, Strong Winds, Snowfall In Upper KP Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PDMA issues alert to admin for rains, strong winds, snowfall in Upper KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Another series of rains, strong winds and snowfall in upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to start from February 25, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Friday.

In this connection, Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA), has issued a message to all district administrations to be alert. In view of the rains and snowfall, the district administration has been instructed to take precautionary measures. DG, PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan said here.

Landslides in upper districts due to snowfall and rains and directives have been issued to district administration to ensure availability of small and heavy machinery, DG PDMA told media men.

He said in the event of a storm, people should stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings and structures, sign boards and billboards. Tourists and local population in sensitive upper areas are instructed to be aware of weather conditions and take precautionary measures, he added.

He further said, in sensitive districts, messages to the district administration should be conveyed to the local population in local languages.

In any emergency situation, all concerned organizations should be alert in the maintenance of road links and in case of road closure, alternative routes should be provided for traffic, he directed the concerned department.

Passengers should be warned in advance on provincial and national highways in sensitive areas.

He said, during this time, ensure the availability of emergency services personnel and tourists should be informed about the weather situation. He said rains and snowfall are likely to continue intermittently till February 27, while tourists should take special precautions while traveling to these areas.

APP/ijz/

Related Topics

Weather Storm Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Traffic Alert February Media Event All From Rains

Recent Stories

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Ma ..

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts

4 minutes ago
 Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

37 minutes ago
 New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

3 hours ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

3 hours ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

3 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

16 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

16 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan