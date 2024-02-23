PDMA Issues Alert To Admin For Rains, Strong Winds, Snowfall In Upper KP Districts
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Another series of rains, strong winds and snowfall in upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to start from February 25, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Friday.
In this connection, Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA), has issued a message to all district administrations to be alert. In view of the rains and snowfall, the district administration has been instructed to take precautionary measures. DG, PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan said here.
Landslides in upper districts due to snowfall and rains and directives have been issued to district administration to ensure availability of small and heavy machinery, DG PDMA told media men.
He said in the event of a storm, people should stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings and structures, sign boards and billboards. Tourists and local population in sensitive upper areas are instructed to be aware of weather conditions and take precautionary measures, he added.
He further said, in sensitive districts, messages to the district administration should be conveyed to the local population in local languages.
In any emergency situation, all concerned organizations should be alert in the maintenance of road links and in case of road closure, alternative routes should be provided for traffic, he directed the concerned department.
Passengers should be warned in advance on provincial and national highways in sensitive areas.
He said, during this time, ensure the availability of emergency services personnel and tourists should be informed about the weather situation. He said rains and snowfall are likely to continue intermittently till February 27, while tourists should take special precautions while traveling to these areas.
APP/ijz/
