PDMA issues alert to cope with cold wave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) In view of the recent severe cold wave, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert, and instructions to deputy commissioners across the province to launch a campaign on precautionary measures.

A letter has been issued by the PDMA to all DCs in which PDMA Director Nazia Jabeen said that little carelessness in cold, fog and snow can be dangerous. "Citizens should be informed about safety measures. Awareness should be created about the use of heaters and dangerous gases," she added.

All necessary instructions should be provided to tourists and district administrations should conduct vigorous campaigns at the local level, giving necessary information to people through all communication tools including media, she added.